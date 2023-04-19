All Sections
Joasia Zakrzewsk: Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified from race after using car

Scottish ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski has been disqualified from a race - because she was found to have used a car.

By Russell Jackson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST
Joasia Zakrzewsk: Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified from race after using car
Joasia Zakrzewsk: Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified from race after using car

The 47-year-old from Dumfries had finished third in the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race on April 7.

But she is believed to have travelled 2.5 miles in a car after mapping data found she covered a mile in one minute and 40 seconds.

Wayne Drinkwater, the director of the GB Ultras race, told the BBC it was "very disappointing".

"The issue has been investigated and, having reviewed the data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event team, other competitors and from the participant herself, we can confirm that a runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route," he said.

"The matter is now with the TRA (Trail Running Association) and, in turn, UK Athletics (UKA) as the regulatory bodies."

Zakrezewski finished 14th in the 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon in Scotland and has set records in the UK over 100 and 200 miles.

Third place has been awarded to Mel Sykes.

Adrian Stott, a friend of the runner, told the BBC she is "genuinely sorry" and felt unwell before and during the race.

"The race didn't go to plan. She said she was feeling sick and tired on the race and wanted to drop out," he said.

"She has co-operated fully with the race organisers' investigations, giving them a full account of what happened.

"She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused."

