Jennifer Lopez 'humbled' by Golden Globe nomination for role in Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez has said she was "humbled" by her Golden Globe nomination for Hustlers.

The 50-year-old star was recognised in the best supporting actress category for her role as veteran stripper Ramona in the crime drama.

Actress Jennifer Lopez

It comes more than 20 years after her first Golden Globe nomination for 1997 biopic Selena.

READ MORE: Trailer for Ghostbusters sequel reveals return of fan favourite Slimer

Lopez shared her joy on Instagram, saying in a video she was "humbled and so excited" by the recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which oversees the awards.

Lopez, who stars in Hustlers alongside Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart, was also an executive producer on the film, and described it as a "labour of love".

"Could not be prouder to be recognised by the HFPA," she said. "Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honour and challenge to bring her to life.

"Hustlers was a labour of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honoured to represent them and this film!!!!"

READ MORE: Golden Globes nominations 2020: full list of nominees, and how to watch the awards

Hustlers is based on the true story of a group of strippers who turn to ripping off clients when business plummets due to the financial crash.

Despite a warm reception from critics, Lopez's nomination was the film's only recognition from the HFPA.

Director Lorene Scafaria missed out after the best director shortlist was all male.