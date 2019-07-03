Jedburgh residents vote in their hundreds as new campus name is decided

Jedburgh Grammar Campus has proven the most popular choice for the town’s £32m new school in a public vote.

A total of 1,148 people took part in the online poll which offered five options shortlisted from a possible 80-odd by town and community councillors.

Jedburgh Grammar Campus received 486 votes in the poll. The second most popular choice was Jedburgh Community Campus (361), followed by The Jedburgh Campus (184); Jedburgh Learning Campus (109) and Jedburgh Joint Campus (8).

Some of the unsuccessful ideas which did not make the shortlist will now be used for specific facilities and rooms within the campus, due to open next March.

In a joint statement, Jedburgh councillors Jim Brown, Scott Hamilton and Sandy Scott, said: “Thank you to all who took part in the poll, which had well over 1,000 votes.

“We know there is real excitement about the Jedburgh Grammar Campus and the numerous community benefits it will provide to the town.

“We would encourage the local community groups to think about how they could use the campus once it opens next year and let the council know what facilities they intend to use.”

The 700-pupil Hartigge Park facility, will replace the town’s Jedburgh Grammar School and Parkside and Howdenburn primaries.

Last month Jedburgh Grammar School’s current headteacher Susan Oliver was appointed as the successful candidate to lead the new school.

Parkside Primary School closed its doors for the final time on Tuesday. It’s junior pupils will move to Howdenburn come August, and primaries six and seven will move to Jedburgh Grammar School at the same time.

Facilities open to the public in the campus will include: library, cafe, drop-in area, rural skills area, 2G and 3G sports pitches, a multi-use games area, 100m running track and external changing pavilion.

Council leader Shona Haslam added: “It was a year ago that the first sod was cut for Jedburgh Grammar Campus and now we have less than 12 months to go until it opens.

“It is important to emphasise that Jedburgh Grammar Campus will serve the whole community, from 2 to 102-year-olds, benefitting generations of people in the town.”

Executive member for children and young people, councillor Carol Hamilton added: “Jedburgh Grammar Campus will not only provide a single learning space for 2-18 year olds but will also support learning opportunities for older learners and be a wider community resource as well.

“We now have a name and remain on track to see this innovative facility open in spring 2020.”