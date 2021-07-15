Jamie Cannon: Police ‘utilise all resources’ to trace Ayrshire 19-year-old boy last seen almost 60 days ago

Officers claim they are ‘utilising all resources available’ to them in an effort to trace a 19-year-old boy who has been missing for 56 days in Ayrshire.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 6:09 pm
19-year-old Jamie Cannon who was last seen in Saltcoats on May 20 this year (Photo: Police Scotland).
19-year-old Jamie Cannon who was last seen in Saltcoats on May 20 this year (Photo: Police Scotland).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Concern increases as time goes by for 19-year-old Jamie Cannon who was last seen in Saltcoats on May 20.

In a recent statement, Police Scotland said they are utlising all resources available to them and are urging residents in the area to check any sheds or outbuildings they have for signs of the teen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The 19-year-old was seen at 10.26am on Thursday, 20, May, 2021 on Kerr Avenue in Saltcoats.

A further sighting of Jamie was reported at 10.40am, the same day at Auchenharvie Golf Course, Stevenston.

Police have so far thanked the local community for their ‘tremendous effort’ in trying to locate Mr Cannon.

However, they are urging people to continue the search as concern increases.

Read More

Read More
Jamie Cannon: Police appeal for information as concerns grow for missing North A...

Inspector Alison Wilson of Saltcoats Police Office said: “As time goes by we are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jamie.

"We are urging residents to check any sheds or outbuildings that they have for signs that Jamie may have taken shelter there.

“We remain committed to utilising all resources available to us, in conjunction with the tremendous effort from the local community, to locate him. If you have seen him then please contact us without hesitation.

“Jamie is described as being 6ft 1inch tall, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, grey trainers, a blue jacket and was carrying a camouflage backpack.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1623 of 22 May.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Police ScotlandPolice
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.