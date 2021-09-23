Sean Connery had the most romantic liaisons than any other Bond actor with 3.33 per film

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of No Time To Die, sports platform OLBG’s 'Bond Breakdown' has delved into the data to take a closer look at the big numbers behind each Bond actor since Scottish screen legend Connery brought the character to life in 1963.

The data looked at the amount of alcohol drunk by each version of 007, number of romantic liaisons, bad guys killed and more.

According to the research, Connery, who died in October at the age of 90, had the most romantic liaisons than any other Bond actor with 3.33 per film making him the most debauched Bond in history ahead of George Lazenby and Roger Moore.

While Moore actually had more liaisons overall, his total of 21 (compared to 20 for Connery) hook-ups over seven films makes for an average of three per film, while Lazenby romanced three ladies in his single outing.

Daniel Craig on the other hand averages just 2.25 per film, the lowest of any actor other than Timothy Dalton.

Pierce Brosnan, meanwhile, has killed the most bad guys in Bond history, while Craig is the booziest Bond of all time, drinking 21.25 units of alcohol per film.

Craig, due to appear in his fifth film this autumn, came out ahead of Moore, who put away 81 units at an average of 11.50 per film, while Connery (11.58) and Brosnan (12) also enjoyed a drink during their time in the famous tuxedo.

Brosnan amassed 34 bodies on average – ahead of Craig on 20 in second place – and was also the biggest advocate of the Q department, featuring nine gadgets per film.

Bond is well known for his jet-setting and international lifestyle, and it is no surprise that with the biggest budgets and box office earnings, Craig’s version of the character is the best travelled.

In his four films he has amassed a total of 85,778 miles at an average of 21,444 per film.

While Moore did more travelling (98,610 in total across seven films), Craig travels further per installment than any of his predecessors, with Moore averaging 14,087 per film, Connery 13,638 and Brosnan 12,697.

