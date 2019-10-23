James Blunt says 'vitriolic' press coverage of Harry and Meghan is 'bullying'

James Blunt has said "vitriolic" press coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is "leaning on bullying".

The singer, who attended the couple's wedding last year, told Good Morning Britain: "I do know them, I might have spoken briefly about it.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Harry during their tour of South Africa

"What I think I can see is that they seem to be on the cover of the newspapers a lot and it seems to be vitriolic quite a lot of the time."

He added: "Him, I know from the Army. He's a very nice man, a really phenomenal soldier, who does a lot of work for other people, for charities, for veterans, for Sentebale charity, for children in Africa, and I think under great scrutiny they seem to try a lot for other people.

"So the vitriol seems a bit like leaning on bullying to me."

Prince William is reported to be worried about his brother Harry and his wife Meghan and hopes they “are all right” after they admitted they were struggling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave candid answers when asked about their wellbeing during an hour-long ITV documentary ‘Harry and Meghan: An African Journey’.

Prince Harry, 35, described his mental health and the way he deals with the pressures of his life as a matter of “constant management”.