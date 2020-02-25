ITV talent show The Voice is holding auditions in Edinburgh - this is when and where

Are you a talented singer, waiting for your moment to shine, or know someone who is? If the answer is yes, an opportunity to discover your dreams is coming to town.

The popular reality talent show, The Voice - now on STV - is travelling to Edinburgh in search of incredible solo artists, duos or trios for its 2021 series of the show- do you think you’ve got what it takes to turn the chair?

The hit show sees hopeful singers audition to superstar musician judges with their backs turned away. If the judge likes what they hear, they hit a button to spin their chair around and meet the face behind the voice.

Those who are successful will be mentored by one of the judges and compete to win the show. Past judges have included will.i.am, Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Rita Ora.

When and where can I audition?

Auditions will be held on Wednesday 26 February 2020 between 12 and 3pm at Banana Row Music Studios, 43-47, Eyre Place, in Edinburgh.

All styles of music are welcome, and artists should prepare one song of their choice with a backing track or instrument.

All backing tracks and instruments must be provided by you, and backing tracks will need to be on an electronic device.

Those looking to audition should email music@bananarow.com to book a slot in advance.

To enter you must be 16 years of age on or before the 1 October 2020, and if you are under 18 you must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.