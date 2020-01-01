'It was great to see': Dancing security guards steal the show at Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations

They were certainly in the party spirit.

Working over New Year can be quite the chore, so it is important to make the evening as light-hearted and fun as possible so time passes quickly.

That certainly seemed to be the ethos of these two fun-loving security guards at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations on Tuesday evening.

They can be seen in the video above boogying along to headline act Mark Ronson just moments before the countdown to 2020 began in Princes Street Gardens.

One attendee to the sold-out event, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Evening News that even after the camera stopped rolling, the pair continued to cut shapes throughout the evening, regularly joining in with crowds and leading the celebrations.

They said: "It was great to see. Sometimes people who work at these events can be quite stuffy and serious, so to see these two letting their hair down was great.

"It added to the atmosphere as they danced with other people in the crowd and joined families to bust some moves. They really got people going.

"That's what Hogmanay is all about."

This year’s Hogmanay theme, Be Together, was celebrated by bringing together tens of thousands of friends old and new to share in a warm and welcoming moment of friendship creating a fantastic atmosphere across the Street Party.

Ronson dazzled the partygoers with some of the best tracks of the decade in a full throttle count down to the midnight fireworks. Daniel Merriweather joined him for Stop Me and Shallow.

A sold-out crowd of 75,000 gathered in Edinburgh’s city centre to see in the New Year.