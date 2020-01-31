'It's clear we're not welcome': EU nationals living in Edinburgh speak out on Brexit day

Many are worried about their future.

For many it is like a nightmare come true. Brexit is upon us and those who have moved from elsewhere in Europe to live in Scotland’s Capital are forced to come to terms with the new relationship.

Agnese Daverio, 30, hails from Domodossola in the north of Italy, and moved the Edinburgh to study at Edinburgh Napier.

While nothing will change immediately - there is the transition period until the end of this year to traverse first - the symbolic arrival of ‘Brexit Day’ to these shores marks a sea change in Edinburgh’s relationship with the continent.

Three and a half years on from the EU referendum, where Edinburgh residents were in the minority, voting nearly 75 per cent in favour of remaining in the European Union, EU nationals have been left scared about their future in what has become their adopted home.

Speaking at an event organised by the Scottish Government announcing more funding to help EU nationals stay in Scotland after Brexit, Noelia Martinez, 37, said the city has always been welcoming since she moved here from Leon in Spain.

The Easter Road resident said: “It’s always welcoming, even though I struggled a lot with English, I still managed to get a job.

Dirk Nols, a 36-year-old stay-at-home Dad, is originally from Belgium and now lives in Leith.

“Not everything was perfect, it is difficult to adapt to a different culture and especially a new language but it’s always been welcoming”

Gabriela Ingle, 38, is from Krakow in Poland and lived in Southside for eight years while she studied for a PhD at Edinburgh University.

She said: “Edinburgh and Krakow are partner cities and so there are a lot of similarities and I felt at home pretty much from day one.

“Edinburgh University is a very multicultural, multinational, multilingual place, I was just treated like a member of the team from the very start.”

However in recent years since the EU referendum, Noelia said that she felt Brexit had legitimised a higher level of racism, even if it did exist already.

Ms Martinez added: “When you’re from abroad, there is a sense from certain people, but I think it is more ignorance than knowing that you’re being racist.

“In general, it was fine but I think with Brexit those feelings have been legitimised.

“People feel legitimised so they show those views more broadly without hiding them and there is a difference between Scotland and the UK, we feel much more welcome here.”

Mrs Ingle added: “I felt very strongly Polish when I first arrived here and then after the Brexit referendum I realised that if I do not apply for British citizenship, I might be in trouble in the future.

“I have two kids, my husband is Scottish, so I felt that if I don’t have the nationality I might struggle, so that’s why I made the decision to get British citizenship.”

For Dirk Nols, a 36-year-old stay-at-home Dad originally from Belgium and now living in Leith, Brexit Day was not expected to mean that much.

However, unexpected emotions came to the fore as the date approached.

He said: “After more than four years of debate around Brexit, I really thought tomorrow wouldn’t really make much of difference to me at this stage.

“But now that it’s here, it does. I’m upset and concerned about the future.

“The UK government and the Conservatives have already made sure to make it clear to us immigrants that we weren’t really welcome.

“Of course they will say we are as they are educated enough to not say openly bigoted things but their policies and overall message is to appease ‘those worried about immigration’ - who, somewhat ironically, only are concerned about immigration because politicians and the media identified us as easy scapegoats for other issues.

“I know from my own experience and that of friends of mine, that those less privileged than myself will suffer more.

“They have already suffered more abuse in the years since the Brexit vote. No one is saying that everyone who voted for Brexit is racist, but it is a simple fact that racism is on the up since, and everyone has to take responsibility for that.”

For her, living in Scotland is a saving grace and gives her hope for the future.

She said: “In a way I am hopeful because I am based in Scotland, if I wasn’t based here I probably would have packed up and gone home.

“Part of my decision to buy a house last year was because of the potential of Scotland becoming an independent country and rejoining the EU.

“I feel I am valued and my contribution in Scotland is valued by the Government, which is why I stayed.”