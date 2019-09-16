'It's a scam' - Strapped-for-cash Edinburgh student left raging as Sports Direct won't refund 'uncomfortable' boots

Have your say

A disgruntled masters student said he is furious after Sports Direct refused to let him return a pair of boots.

Aeden Cormack, 26, bought some steel capped safety boots from the sports-wear giant’s store in Princes Street, Edinburgh, for £32.99.

Aeden Cormack outside the Sports Direct store with his boots.

After trying them on a second time at home, he realised they were not as comfortable as he’d hoped.

The Heriot Watt student on a tight budget attempted to return the pair of Dunlop boots, originally marketed at £64.99, the day after purchasing them.

But upon returning to the store on Saturday he was told Sports Direct does not refund purchased items.

The 'no refund' message on the back of the receipt.

“I was shocked,” he said.

“I had never used Sports Direct before, and I will never use it again.

“The staff in no way made it clear that you can’t refund items when I bought them, and there are no signs anywhere, it’s a scam.

“I have worked in a whisky shop before where we didn’t accept refunds and we had a sign up next to the till telling people.

“But there weren’t any clear signs here.”

Mr Cormack presumed the store followed similar refund policies to other high street shops.

“I think it’s important to let people return items,” he continued.

“Sometimes you can’t quite tell when you only try shoes on for five minutes in the shop.

"These boots are uncomfortable.

“So I think there should always be the chance to return items as long as they're in the condition you bought them in.”

Mr Cormack said after trying to return the boots, staff pointed out the “‘no-refund” message written on the back of the receipt in small writing.

“It said ‘refunds will only be offered in accordance with your statutory rights (which remain unaffected)’” he added.

“It’s not a clearly placed message given you only see it if you look on the back of your receipt after you have bought the things. And it’s also not exactly clearly written.

“It’s really cheeky, to be honest.

“I reckon if you asked most people in the street they wouldn’t know that Sports Direct doesn’t do refunds, because most high street shops do and should do.”

Mr Cormack researched the value of the boots online and said they were not worth as much as £64.99.

“Sports Direct pretends the product is worth more than it is to make it look like you’re getting a cheap deal which is just ridiculous,” he said.

“The boots definitely aren’t worth that price which is also why I wanted to return them because it’s a scam.

“The store traps you into buying its items.”

After attempting to return the boots twice Mr Cormack was handed a complaint form, but said staff implied it was highly unlikely it would help his situation.

Sports Direct has been contacted for comment.