The emergency services received reports of a car on fire near Jocks Loaning around 8.15 am on Wednesday, September 22.

When the fire was extinguished, human remains were discovered within the grey coloured Vauxhall Insignia.

Formal identification has still to take place but the family of Irvine Wallace, aged 64, from Dumfries, have been informed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post mortem however there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Irvine Wallace at this time and we ask that you respect their privacy.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0517 of Wednesday, 22 September, 2021.

