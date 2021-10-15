Visitors and locals were supposed to wake up to mysterious lines on the pavement to launch the city's DanceLive festival.

However, before people had the chance to see the contemporary artwork, council employees removed the eye-catching chalk designs with a high-pressure hose in what the council called "an unfortunate misunderstanding."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Invisible Dances - who create secret arts pieces performed under the cover darkness - took place in the early hours of yesterday in front of the gallery, in a work that has already been performed 55 times in 14 countries, to critical acclaim.

Chalk outlines in front of Aberdeen Art Gallery were washed away too early. Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/10/2021

Rhona McGuire and Shaun Stickland - performed the dances while at the same time mapping out their movements in biodegradable chalk creating the attention-grabbing temporary artwork

But when Rhona returned to the area yesterday morning ready to explain to curious members of the public how they could engage with the artwork she was met with workers removing her late night art.

She said: "The artwork was supposed to stay and I came here today to help the public interact with it, try dancing it and try drawing it - however they want to be engaged with it".

Invisible Dances are secret arts pieces performed under the cover of night. The shows use local dancers to perform the movements at night and local artists to map the movements in biodegradable chalk which leaves a temporary artwork that washes away in the next rain. Pictured - Dancer/artist Rhona McGuire performs in the middle of the night outside the Art Gallery, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 14-10-2021`

"It wasn't meant to be washed away. We had permission so I think some miscommunication happened, which is pretty gutting."

A spokesperson for Aberdeen City Council said: "This appears to have been an unfortunate misunderstanding.

"However, we're talking to the DanceLive organisers about the possibility of re-staging the artwork".

"We're looking forward to the fantastic programme of free pop-up dance performances at the Art Gallery between now and Sunday."

The performances are part of the DanceLive festival.

The Aberdeen Invisible Dances marked the start of the event, which will see talented dancers performing indoors, outdoors and online from yesterday to Sunday October 17.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.