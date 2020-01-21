Investigations into disappearance of Scottish man reviewed after family raise concerns

Police reviewing the death of a man who disappeared six years ago are to carry out house-to-house inquiries in the area where he vanished.

Stefan Sutherland went missing in Lybster in Caithness on Friday September 6 in 2013, aged 25.

Police review the death of Stefan Sutherland who went missing six years ago picture: JPI Media

His body was found on the shoreline at nearby Occumster on Tuesday September 17.

Police Scotland began a review of the case last year to address concerns raised by Mr Sutherland's family.

On Tuesday, officers from the force's Major Investigation Team will begin door-to-door inquiries in the villages of Lybster and Latheronwheel to gather information relating to his death.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, who is leading the review, said: "We are keen to establish if local residents or anyone who may have visited the area between Friday 6 September 2013 and Tuesday 17 September 2013 has information which may assist our inquiry.

"Anyone with information about Stefan's death is asked to please come forward and speak to officers.

"Stefan was well known in the local community and I would also encourage those who saw him between 10pm on Friday 6 September 2013, and 12pm on Tuesday 17 September 2013 to contact us."

A team of 15 officers will carry out door-to-door inquiries over the coming days and a mobile police office will be parked in Lybster, where people can also speak to officers.

Anyone with information who lives outside the area of Lybster and Latheronwheel can contact Police Scotland on 101 and request information to be passed to Operation Husten or email SCDHolmesDundee@scotland.pnn.police.uk.