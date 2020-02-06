Instagram fuels young travellers' demand for luxury holidays

Image-sharing platforms such as Instagram are boosting Millennials' expectations of holidays, with one in 20 saying it was "imperative" for them to fly business class in order to post the obligatory snap of them supping them complimentary champagne.

A study found that the need to experience an “Instagrammable” break has led to a number of startling holiday ‘must haves’ for young travellers. Three in 10 felt a holiday wasn’t worth going on unless they could upload artistically shot pictures of palm trees.

The poll of 2,000 people aged 23 to 28 found that for more than one in 10, “beautiful people” were an essential part of the holiday backdrop.

Meanwhile, a third said they would be deeply disappointed if there was not a perfect sunset every night and 22 per cent say they demand historic ruins as a shoot location for their holiday snaps.

The study also found that 40 per cent of young holidaymakers have booked a break solely because a social media influencer or celeb had been to the same place and had shared snaps online.

Joe Thompson, managing director at Virgin Holidays, which commissioned the research, said: “It’s inevitable that we will be enticed by crystal blue waters and white, sandy beaches during our cold, British winters.”

The study also found that 35 per cent of modern travellers said they wouldn’t dream of taking the same type of holidays that their parents did.

Seven in ten said their parents chose holiday destinations based on affordability and practicality, whereas they were inspired by the style and glamour that surrounds holiday hotspots, while four in 10 said all their parents wanted was a good deal on the price.