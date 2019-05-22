Inquest into death of guest of The Jeremy Kyle Show

Have your say

An inquest is due to open into the death of a guest on The Jeremy Kyle Show.

The ITV programme was axed following the death of Steve Dymond a week after he was filmed for the confrontational talk show.

Mr Dymond, 63, was found dead at his home in Portsmouth on May 9 after reportedly taking a lie-detector test on the daytime programme.

He split from fiancee Jane Callaghan after failing the test.

The inquest is due to start at Portsmouth Coroner's Court.

The show had been a regular fixture on screens since 2005, but it was axed following criticism from MPs and the public.

Presenter Kyle has said he is "utterly devastated by the recent events".

MPs have launched an inquiry into reality TV and watchdog Ofcom has said it will look at the use of lie-detector tests on TV shows.