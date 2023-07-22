Protesters from This Is Rigged allegedly locked themselves onto it, stopping traffic in both directions. Police confirmed they have been charged with public order and breach of the peace offences. It comes after several days of action at the plant during which more than 30 arrests have been made.
Wendy Middleton, Police Scotland’s assistant chief constable confirmed the arrests in a statement. She said: "A further four people have been arrested and charged with offences under section 68 of the Public Order Act and breach of the peace at the INEOS site in Grangemouth.
"They gathered in the area in the early hours of Saturday. Decisions about how to police protests require us to balance complex and often competing rights and issues. We have a legal duty to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest. The guiding principles of policing protests are the safety of protesters, the public and police officers involved, preventing criminal behaviour or disorder, and de-escalating tensions."