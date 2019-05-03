Inclusive Bearsden group Skate for All wins £50k in public vote

An inclusive community group based in Bearsden has won a public vote to secure £50,000 of National Lottery funding as part of this year’s The People’s Projects.

The money was awarded after Inclusive Skating’s “Skate for All” project won the public over with their plans for a UK-wide development plan to help ice skaters with challenges to access the sport.

The Bearsden project was one of five groups in STV West to compete for a share of a life changing £3 million.

Each of the groups had their projects featured on prime time TV, giving the public a chance to see their work and make the tough choice of where the money should go.

Inclusive Skating will use this new funding to continue their work to bring people together, strengthen local communities and make a difference to people’s lives.

Margarita Sweeney-Baird, Founder and Chair of Inclusive Skating said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have taken part in The People’s Projects this year. It is has been a huge platform for us to raise awareness of the work we do, and we can’t thank the public enough for getting behind us and giving us the opportunity to make our community a better place for all.

“This funding will enable us to train volunteers and coaches to set up Inclusive Skating clubs and activities throughout the UK. Free online training for volunteers and coaches will now be available. We will also have the funding for coach development officers to help too!”

Joe Ferns, UK Funding Director at National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The People’s Projects highlights the fantastic things communities are doing across the UK to enable people to thrive. In every village, town and city, local groups are working together to turn great ideas into reality and deliver the change people want to see in their area.

“We’re really excited to see this year’s winners use lottery funding to strengthen their local community and support people to lead happier and healthier lives.”

The People’s Projects has given £45 million to over 1,000 UK good causes since 2005.