Vanessa

In pictures: Vanessa Hudgens on location in Glasgow for filming of Princess Switch sequel

Vanessa Hudgens kept her hair under wraps as she arrived on location in Glasgow for filming of The Princess Switch sequel.

The High School Musical star will reprise her dual roles in The Princess Switch: Switched Again - a follow-up to the Christmas film released in November 2018. Hudgens arrived to film at Glasgow Cathedral in a dark car, with her hair covered by a blue scarf, secured by silver clips. Other cast members could be seen in formal wear and red sashes, with the women also sporting tiaras.

The star kept her hair covered when she wasn't filming.

1. The star keeps out of the wind during the shoot

Extras in costume hide from the weather as they leave the shoot.

2. Cast members leaving the cathedral

The inside of the cathedral was adorned with Christmas trees and fairy lights.

3. Cast members in tiaras enter the cathedral

The cathedral dates back to the 12th century, one of the city's oldest buildings,

4. Extras in uniforms arrive

