In pictures: Vanessa Hudgens on location in Glasgow for filming of Princess Switch sequel
Vanessa Hudgens kept her hair under wraps as she arrived on location in Glasgow for filming of The Princess Switch sequel.
The High School Musical star will reprise her dual roles in The Princess Switch: Switched Again - a follow-up to the Christmas film released in November 2018. Hudgens arrived to film at Glasgow Cathedral in a dark car, with her hair covered by a blue scarf, secured by silver clips. Other cast members could be seen in formal wear and red sashes, with the women also sporting tiaras.
1. The star keeps out of the wind during the shoot
The star kept her hair covered when she wasn't filming.