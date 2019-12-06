@rafayat explains the origins of the Holi festival traditions:"Holi is the festival of colors: it's a time when friends come together and let all their differences sink in the colors.

In pictures: The best pics from the '50 happiest photos of the year' contest

A series of heart-warming images capturing moments of joy around the world have been unveiled as part of a contest to find 'the 50 happiest photos of the year.'

Main picture: 'Happiness in Friendship' by @rafayat

Two friends jump for joy in Spain.

1. 'Junts es quan estic feli' by @xopet1969

A young girl has fun in the garden in Austrailia.

2. 'Watering the garden can be so much fun!' by @bobajob

This couple living in Hoi An, center Vietnam, are known as the happiest couple in the village.

3. 'Love is love' by @nguyenvuphuoc

These childhood friends seen through a wagon wheel in Myanmar.

4. 'Children' by @kkaung

