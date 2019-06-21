Members of the Common Riding Trust and Craig Monks' parents Keith and Iona lead the procession round the town.

IN PICTURES: Selkirk Common Riding

Last Friday saw Royal Burgh Standard Bearer proudly parade the flag around the boundaries of the town before joining his fellow standard bearers in an emotional casting ceremony.

More than 200 horses and riders joined him on Selkirk’s biggest day and the crowds were out in force to support him. And our photographer Grant Kinghorn was there to catch every moment.

Merchant Company members with their standard bearer Bruce Riddell.
Merchant Company members with their standard bearer Bruce Riddell.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Lauder Cornet Christopher Purvis and his right and left-hand men
Lauder Cornet Christopher Purvis and his right and left-hand men
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Kelso right-hand man Sean Hook and Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson doon the Green.
Kelso right-hand man Sean Hook and Kelso Laddie Mark Henderson doon the Green.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Ex-Soldiers Standard Bearer Justin Gilchrist at the war memorial.
Ex-Soldiers Standard Bearer Justin Gilchrist at the war memorial.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 25