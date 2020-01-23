In pictures: Scotland’s ten most scenic mountains and Munros
All 282 of Scotland’s Munros have their own charm, but these 10 are a cut above when it comes to scenery.
Main picture: The stunning Buachaille Etive Mor (picture: TSPL)
1. Ben Lui (Glen Fyne)
Nicknamed the queen of mountains, a snow-topped Ben Lui wouldnt look out of place in the Swiss Alps. Located in the Southern Highlands, the regal mountains distinctive flat top makes it one of the countrys most recognisable peaks.
Not only is Ben Nevis Scotlands tallest peak, its also one of its most photogenic.'Though the mountain path to its peak is well-trodden, those looking for the best views of big Ben should consider the trickier Carn Mor Dearg Arete route.
Acting as a gatekeeper to both Glencoe and Glen Etive, the view of Buachaille Etive Mor is one of the most iconic in all of Scotland. The Great Herdsmans pyramidal shape dominates the landscape when viewed directly from the west.