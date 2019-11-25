IN PICTURES: Santas descend upon Harestanes for annual run

With lots of ho ho hos and plentys of dogs in tow, Santas of all ages made their way around the course...all captured on camera by our photographers Bill McBurnie and Alwyn Johnston.
View more
Almost 100 Borderers donned their Santa suits, hats and beards for a stoll, jog or run around the grounds of Harestanes, near Ancrum, yesterday.
With lots of ho ho hos and plentys of dogs in tow, Santas of all ages made their way around the course...all captured on camera by our photographers Bill McBurnie and Alwyn Johnston.