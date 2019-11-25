Begley family from Jedburgh, Matthew, Lewis, Kara and Alice and their dog Lira

IN PICTURES: Santas descend upon Harestanes for annual run

Almost 100 Borderers donned their Santa suits, hats and beards for a stoll, jog or run around the grounds of Harestanes, near Ancrum, yesterday.

With lots of ho ho hos and plentys of dogs in tow, Santas of all ages made their way around the course...all captured on camera by our photographers Bill McBurnie and Alwyn Johnston.

Starjump warm up before the race
Alba, Noel, Facunda and Lolli Doce from Eyemouth
Charlotte Jones and Lara Beauman from Tweedbank
Amy and Josh Dickson from Coldstream
