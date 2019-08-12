IN PICTURES: Morebattle Festival Week fancy dress

An army tank, a rock star and Little Bo Peep were victorious in Friday’s fancy dress, which took place at the school playing field as part of Morebattle Festival Week.

Photographer Bill McBurnie went along to the traditional fancy dress competition. which was judged by Mary and Charlie Symons. Aaron Cleland’s army tank was awarded first place in the children under-seven’s category; Martin McGillivary, dressed as a rock star, won the eight-to-16 section; Little Bo-Peep was named the best children’s group; and the first 50 years of the hungry caterpillar took the mixed group title.

Angela, Tamara and Sarena Cook with Alfie Stevens, James Laing and Eithan Stevens. pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Judges Charles and Mary Simmons with Games Queen Orlaith O'Brien and winner Alec Clelland. pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Annika Schaeli and Marti Mack. pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

Hannah, Bethany and Benjamin Fahey, with Tyler and Rylie Smith. pix@billmcb.com Buy a Photo

View more