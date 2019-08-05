Nancy Hardy, Frances Wilson, Linda Wilson and Amanda Gryczka.

IN PICTURES: Lauder fancy dress parade

The weird and wonderful descended on Lauder on Wednesday evening, with dozens taking part in the traditional fancy dress, part of the town’s common riding celebrations.

From fairy-tale princesses and astronauts to the Burnmill Spice Girls and Mrs Brown’s Boys, unusually-clad townsfolk packed the streets. Photographer Bill McBurnie snapped some of the entrants.

Ashleigh Scott takes part in the fancy dress.
Ashleigh Scott takes part in the fancy dress.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
The ex lasses get their hippy on.
The ex lasses get their hippy on.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Burnmill Fairies: Judith Riddell, Yvonne Wilson, Linda Henry, Fiona Nichol and Clare Middlemiss.
Burnmill Fairies: Judith Riddell, Yvonne Wilson, Linda Henry, Fiona Nichol and Clare Middlemiss.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
Kristine Elrick, Sandra Shackleton and Margaret Scott watch the parade.
Kristine Elrick, Sandra Shackleton and Margaret Scott watch the parade.
pix@billmcb.com
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7