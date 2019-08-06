The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.

IN PICTURES: Lauder Common Riding

A 270-strong mounted support followed Lauder Cornet Chris Purves as he rode round the ancient burgh during the town’s annual common riding.

The Burgh Standard was presented to Cornet Purves on at the town hall by Lady Busser Janice McNeill on Saturday morning. Photographer Alwyn Johnston captured some of the day’s action.

The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.
The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.
http://www.baimages.co.uk/
Buy a Photo
The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.
The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.
http://www.baimages.co.uk/
Buy a Photo
The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.
The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.
http://www.baimages.co.uk/
Buy a Photo
The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.
The ceremonies and action from the 2019 Lauder Common Riding, which took place on Saturday.
http://www.baimages.co.uk/
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 12