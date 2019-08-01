IN PICTURES: Langholm Common Riding
Hundreds of supporters from across the region flocked to the Muckle Toon on Friday for Langholm Common Riding’s main celebrations.
From the barley bannock, spade, crown and thistle emblems to the cavalcade, bands and supporters - our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture it all...you can read more about it here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/henry-swaps-band-ranks-for-main-role-at-langholm-common-riding-1-4975054
Auld Lang Syne is sung in the square.
Bill McBurnie
Sophie and Susan Herriot, Maise, Leeanne and Pamela Macdonald.
Bill McBurnie
Deni, Cree and Abbie race up the wynd at Langholm.
Bill McBurnie
Langholm Cornet Henry Jeffrey with his right and left-hand men Iain Little and Stuart Murray.
Bill McBurnie
View more