Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.

IN PICTURES: Kids enjoy a carry on at Harestanes’ new playpark

The new £350,000 playpark at Harestanes Visitor Centre, near Ancrum, was officially opened by Badger the Mystical Mutt on Sunday.

Plenty of excited youngsters, eager to try out the all-abilities play equipment, made use of the new park but still found time to stop for a quick photo with photographer Phil Wilkinson.

Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.

1. Harestanes' new playpark opening.

Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.
PHIL WILKINSON
Phil Wilkinson - info@philspix.com
Buy a Photo
Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.

2. Harestanes' new playpark opening.

Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.
PHIL WILKINSON
Phil Wilkinson - info@philspix.com
Buy a Photo
Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.

3. Harestanes' new playpark opening.

Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.
PHIL WILKINSON
Phil Wilkinson - info@philspix.com
Buy a Photo
Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.

4. Harestanes' new playpark opening.

Official opening of new playpark at Harestanes Visitors Centre, near Ancrum.
PHIL WILKINSON
Phil Wilkinson - info@philspix.com
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5