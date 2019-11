Galashiels and Melrose townsfolk paid their respects to their war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

In both towns, parades were held, silences observed and poppy wreaths laid at their war memorials... our photographer Alwyn Johnston was along at both.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mike Gray takes the salute from drum major Iain Brown in Galashiels. Contributed ALWYN JOHNSTON Buy a Photo

Flags are dipped during the act of remembrance in Galashiels. Contributed ALWYN JOHNSTON Buy a Photo

Standard bearers line up at Galashiels war memorial. Contributed ALWYN JOHNSTON Buy a Photo

The act of remembrance in Galashiels. Contributed ALWYN JOHNSTON Buy a Photo

View more