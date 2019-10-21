Alison and Robert Hastie from Jedburgh with Julie and Rosie Lennox from Lauder.

IN PICTURES: Fun and games at Kelso’s big inflatable fun day

Hundreds of families and youngsters enjoyed a Big Inflatable Fun Day, organised by Kelso events firm Noon Entertainments, on Saturday.

The Borders Events Centre’s main conference hall was tranformed into a haven of bouncy castles, assault courses, giant games and toddlers play equipment, all accompanied by a mini disco...and our photographer Bill McBurnie was there to capture all the fun.

Carrie Smith and Mila Swinton with Jennifer Fairbairn, and Nathan and Erin Brotherston from Kelso.
Megan and Abbi James on the slide at a kids' inflatable fun day.
Julie and Rosie Lennox from Lauder.
Vicky Johnstone with Kira and Logan Welsh from Langlee.
