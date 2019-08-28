Main attraction George Ingles with organiser Len Wyse and Skippy the Jedburgh Kangaroo.

IN PICTURES: Borders Birl n’ Beer festival

Around 200 lovers of live music, real ale and craft beers filled Jedburgh Town Hall for an afternoon of drinking and dancing at the weekend....read about it here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/beers-buffs-have-a-birl-at-jedburgh-town-hall-1-4992910

The third annual Borders Birl n’ Beer Festival was staged on Saturday, offering more bands and beers than ever, plus its first vintage bike display...all captured on camera by our photographer Bill McBurnie.

Raymond Kerr, Christine Wylie, Catherine Kerr and Jackie Chapman.
Janet Kernaghan with dance instructor Darren Scurfield.
Chris and Amanda Scott - organisers of the Birl n Beer festival.
Jedburgh fiddlers Helen Scurfield and Jimmy Nagle with Kelso's Ronnie Stepanenko on the Djembe.
