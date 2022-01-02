In Pics: Revellers brave freezing waters of the Firth of Forth for 'Loony Dook' events

The New Year's Day tradition at South Queensferry, which dates back to 1987, saw participants heading through its historic streets before entering the water .

Onlookers secured vantage points around the town to watch the annual spectacle.

The Loony Dook tradition dates back to 1986 when a group of locals dreamt up the idea for the event as a way of shaking off their hangovers from the previous evening.

People in Portobello also took to the beach and headed into the water to toast the New Year in a Covid-safe manner.

Here are some snapshots of locals enjoying a New Year’s Day dip bringing in 2022 in style!

Joda Quigley, from Falkirk holds up a 2022 love heart as she takes part with others in a New Year's Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh. Covid restrictions across Scotland have meant that many new year traditions including the official annual Loony Dook have been cancelled. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

People take part in a New Year's Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh. Covid restrictions across Scotland have meant that many new year traditions including the official annual Loony Dook have been cancelled. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Joda Quigley, from Falkirk takes part in a New Year's Day dip in front of the Forth Bridge at South Queensferry, Edinburgh. Covid restrictions across Scotland have meant that many new year traditions including the official annual Loony Dook have been cancelled. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Julie Gannucci from Portobello, takes a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on New Year's Day. Picture date: Saturday January 1, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire