The travelling trolley will allow Harry Potter fans to recreate the boy wizard’s first trip to Platform 9 ¾, which saw him running through a magical brick wall in London’s King’s Cross station, before boarding the 11 o’clock train to Hogwarts.

A symbol of the gateway between the ‘Muggle’ and wizarding world, the trolley is situated on the concourse of King’s Cross, alongside the Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾, and is visited every year by over 2 million people.

But soon four cities across the UK – Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff and Belfast – will be able to experience the magic, too.

Molly (9) and Tom (7) pose with the Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ trolley at King’s Cross Station, as it is announced that a replica trolley will soon be stopping at Edinburgh Waverley.

At Edinburgh Waverely between 16 and 18 October, muggles, witches and wizards alike will be able to get a photo of themselves appearing to run through the wall to reach Platform 9 ¾, the departure point of the Hogwarts Express.

Stuart Kirkwood, Group Property Director from Network Rail says: “The Platform 9 ¾ trolley in King’s Cross station is a fantastic attraction that boasts huge queues of Harry Potter fans daily.

“Edinburgh Waverley and Birmingham New Street are Network Rail managed stations and it’s been great to take this fan favourite to locations outside of London to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film.

“We’re extremely pleased to add this touch of magic to these stations.”

