'I'm not a monster': Hibs fan who went viral for 'eating pizza with ketchup' says Ally McCoist got it all wrong

Hibs fan who went viral says Ally McCoist got it all wrong with tomato sauce accusation



A Hibs fan who split the internet after she was caught on camera putting chips and apparently ketchup on a pizza before folding it over and gobbling it has defended her culinary choice.



Diehard Hibby Tanya Brown, was spotted by BT Sports at Easter Road as she pimped up her half-time snack during last night's game with Rangers.

The camera caught the 23-year-old carefully constructing her treat before joyfully tucking in.



But Pundit Ally McCoist set the internet alight when he accused her of putting ketchup on her pizza.



He was aghast at the condiment caper he thought was unfolding in front of him, telling viewers: "I'll tell you right now, tactically she has got it all wrong. There is absolutely no way on this earth you should be putting tomato sauce on any form of pizza, that's poor."



Fellow commentator Kenny Miller was more understanding, saying: "It looks delicious, actually."



The clip immediately went viral, including getting picked up by football fan sites, discussion boards and, somewhat randomly, on Twitter by champion UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal who wrote to his 330,000 followers: "This is what I want for my next press conference."



Others were quick to react to the pizza/ketchup allegation, one saying: "You CANNOT put ketchup on a pizza sandwich," while another replied; "Mate the pizza chip sandwich is a genius mix but adding ketchup to pizza is just pure nonce."



When the Evening News tracked down the 23-year-old hotel receptionist from Glenrothes, she defended her snack preparation and said she had been unfairly pilloried.



"Ever since I woke up this morning I have been getting messages about it. The ketchup was actually for the leftover chips, not the pizza. I am not a monster."



And the season ticket holder, who has been going to matches with her dad David from the age of five, defended her carb-heavy titbit.



"I have one every home game and so does my dad. We prepare them the same way - chips inside and fold it over. The pizzas at Easter Road are very cheesy, so with a few chips on top it tastes great. It is a good combo. It was delicious. Worth the embarrassment."