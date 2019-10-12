'I'm devastated' says US diplomat's wife granted immunity over crash which killed British teenager

Have your say

The US diplomat's wife granted immunity after the crash which killed British teenager Harry Dunn is "devastated by the tragic accident", her lawyer has said.

In a statement obtained by ITV News, Anne Sacoolas' legal representative also said she would "continue to cooperate with the investigation".

Charlotte Charles, Harry's mother. Picture: Getty

The statement said: "Anne is devastated by this tragic accident.

"No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn's family."

The statement said Mrs Sacoolas had "fully cooperated with the police", adding: "She spoke with authorities at the scene of the accident and met with the Northampton police at her home

the following day. She will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

"Anne would like to meet with Mr Dunn's parents so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident.

"We have been in contact with the family's attorneys and look forward to hearing from them."

