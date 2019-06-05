'I got such a fright' - Edinburgh woman nearly choked on 20p coin inside Co-op chicken wrap

An Edinburgh woman nearly choked on a 20p coin which was lodged inside her chicken wrap.

Fiona Milton bought the southern fried chicken wrap from her local Co-op shop in Newton Church Road, Danderhall, as she does regularly before work.

Fiona Milton was given a fright after nearly choking on the 20p coin.

But she was given a shock on this occasion after the second bite left her with something hard in her mouth. Fortunately, her 19-year-old son Jordan was there to slap her back a few times to dislodge the coin.

The 58-year-old mum, who has volunteered at a day care centre for 13 years, said: "I got such a fright, I was panicking. Something was wrong and I was about chocking on whatever it was.

"My youngest boy came up and tapped my back a few times and out came the 20p. He helped because it was really stuck in there.

"It's not put me off going back to the store but it's put me off their wraps."

Fiona insisted the food product was properly sealed when she bought it and believes the coin may have been deliberately put inside the wrap, adding: "It was flattened onto a piece of chicken."

Fiona bought the £2.95 wrap last Thursday morning and took it to work, but ended up taking it home and eating it on Friday afternoon.

After the incident, she took the wrap back to the shop and explained what happened.

Fiona, who buys food from the shop daily, said the staff were very understanding and the manager advised her to contact customer complaints.

On Saturday, she spoke to someone in the complaints team who gave her a £20 Co-op membership card refund immediately and said they would look into the matter and find the product number.

A Co-op spokesman said: “Co-op goes to great lengths to ensure the highest quality of the products we sell, and we take customer complaints very seriously.

"We are awaiting the return of the product from the store and are investigating the concerns raised by this customer with our supplier."