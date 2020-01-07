'I felt absolutely sick': Urgent appeal to find diamond engagement ring lost in Edinburgh city centre

A monetary reward has been offered to anyone who can reunite her with her beloved ring.

A 'devastated' Edinburgh woman whose engagement ring slipped off her finger in the city centre has put up a monetary reward for its return.

Naomi Pryde, 35, from Crammond, was leaving work at DWF law firm in Lochrin Square, Fountainbridge when she believes the one-and-a-half carat solitaire diamond ring slipped off her finger in the cold weather yesterday (January 6).

A walk to Sainsbury's to pick up food for tea following the happy couple's first day back at work post-Christmas was on the agenda, before Naomi's day was turned upside down.

She told the Evening News: "When I realised the ring wasn't on my finger, I had the fright of my life.

The one-and-a-half caratsolitairediamondring slipped off her finger in the cold weather yesterday

"I felt absolutely sick.

"I park at Castle Terrace car park in the centre, and I was walking to Sainsbury's to get some things for tea. It was our first day back at work after Christmas so I wanted to make a nice meal."

A monetary reward has been offered to anyone who comes forward with the platinum band ring, which Naomi describes as having a 'huge' sentimental value.

"It was lovingly handpicked, it has a huge sentimental value to me.

"Some people on Twitter have said I should just buy a new one, but that's not the point."

Partner of two-and-a-half years David Mckendry popped the question over three months ago and since she realised the band was no longer on her finger, Naomi has struggled to eat or sleep.

"I've not slept or eaten since and I've just been retracing my steps trying to find it," she added.

"I'm devastated."

Naomi shared her plea for information on Twitter, and has since racked up over 2,500 retweets.

Her post read: "My engagement ring has slipped off my hand in the cold.

In the event that you find a solitaire diamond ring around Lothian Road/Castle Terrace car park/Lochrin square, it is mine.

"Fingers crossed the power of social media does its thing."

If you have any information on Naomi's ring, you can email joe.cawthorn@jpimedia.co.uk with your details which will be passed on.