Hyndford Bridge: Traffic diverted after emergency services close road due to crash

Emergency services have closed a road and diverted traffic after a crash in Lanark.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 4th June 2021, 9:21 pm
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 9:21 pm
Traffic is being diverted along the A70 after a one-vehicle crash near Hyndford Bridge.

Emergency services are still at the scene, and have closed the road.

It is not clear yet whether there are injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance near Hyndford Bridge, Lanark, following a one-vehicle road traffic crash.

"Emergency services remain at the scene. Hyndford Road is currently closed and diversions are in place.”

