Hungary for Scottish dancing in Bo’ness

A Hungarian woman is passing on her love for Scottish Highland dancing by holding a popular regular free class and ceilidhs in Bo’ness.

Zsofia Jozsef started her ‘Boness Dance’ class at Bridgeness Club in August 2018 with 12 dancers. In little over a year it has doubled to 24 dancers.

Hungarian woman Zsofia Jozsef's Scottish Country Dance club in Bo'ness.

Zsofia is joined at her classes and ceilidhs by her husband Phil Jones on accordion.

Speaking of her love for Scottish dancing, she said: “I started it in Budapest 10 years ago and I really loved it. I started teaching my local group there a few years later, before doing my teaching certificate in St Andrews in 2017.

“I was travelling around the world at the time so I always tried to run Scottish dancing classes. I had classes in Thailand and New Zealand. When I returned to Scotland I started the group. It’s been really popular. But we are always trying to get more people involved, even just to try it.”

Zsofia hopes to encourage more people to join her class.

She said: “I think it’s a great form of moving and good for socialising. The whole group is lovely and encouraging to new members.

“If people are looking for a new exercise class or just missing socialising then this is for you. It’s also good for the brain. Dancing is just good overall and the social aspect is amazing.

“And the music is fantastic. Live music makes such a difference. Many clubs just use recorded music. So it’s great to have live music every time. Sometimes at the ceilidhs we have visiting musicians as well. So that’s quite nice.

“The age in the group is four to 84 years and we have had visitors from many countries, not just from Europe (Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Italy and Germany) but also Hong Kong, Australia and the USA.”

The class with visitors from Hong Kong.

Zsofia loves to see all ages enjoying Scottish dancing.

She said: “We have organised 10 ceilidhs during our first year, many where families are coming together with their children. There were 45 people at the last one, with 12 kids. The youngest was four. So it’s all ages. Our regulars come from a wider area including Linlithgow, Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow.

“Our class is open to everyone. There is no need to sign up, just come along. Neither our evening classes or our ceilidhs have a fee, but contributions towards our costs are appreciated.”

The group’s next ceilidh, a Hallowe’en special, is on October 27, 2-4pm at the Bridgeness Club.

The group’s regular class takes place on Tuesdays from 7.30pm- 9.30pm in the Bridgeness Club. For more information, email boness.dance@gmail.com.