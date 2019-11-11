Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie recreate image of their fathers together in same Scottish regiment

Hollywood stars Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie have recreated a photograph showing their fathers together in the same Scottish regiment.

Their fathers, Captain James Grant and Captain John Ritchie, were stationed together in the Seaforth Highlanders some 65 years ago in Singapore.

The actor and director pair discovered the incredible coincidence while on set together filming The Gentlemen and quickly set about recreating the shot.

Grant and Ritchie naturally took up the roles of their fathers, while production assistant Rory Gibb posed as his grandfather, who, perhaps even more astonishingly, was also in the photograph.

To mark Remembrance Day, director Guy Ritchie took to Instagram to share the extraordinary comparison images. He remarked that the resemblance between the two sons and one grandson and the men they were posing as in the older photograph was clear.

He commented: "This first picture was taken 65 years ago in Singapore where my dad Captain John Ritchie and Hugh Grant’s dad - Captain James Grant were stationed in the same regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders.

"The second picture taken on a film set in London 65 years later, has one grandson and two sons recreating that original image.

"We’d discovered by co-incidence that Rory Gibb, our Production Assistant on the film‘s grandad was in that same original picture. You can see the resemblance.

"The third image is of my dad and grandad. My granddad, Major Stewart Ritchie, died in 1940 in France in WW2.

"Spare a thought today for the men and women in uniform who have fallen in defence and service of others. #RemembranceDay #RemembranceSunday."