Huge stag spotted strolling through Scottish housing estate

This is the remarkable moment a woman came face to face with a huge stag - as it casually strolled through a housing estate.

Claire Grant, 38, was stunned to see the majestic creature walking down the quiet residential road in Fort William, Scottish Highlands.

In the snaps, the stag calmly strolls down the street. Picture: SWNS

In the snaps, the stag calmly strolls down the street in the Claggan area of the town - near to the UK's highest peak Ben Nevis - before disappearing behind a gap in a fence.

But it was too close for comfort for care worker Claire who jumped in her car when she saw the stag heading towards her.

Claire was picking her dog up from a friends house on Grant Place around lunchtime yesterday (Thur) when she spotted the animal.

She said she had seen them in the wilds of Glencoe before but never close up - let alone in a residential area.

The creature appeared unphased by her presence, but Claire got a fright and hastily got into her car.

She said: "I went to collect my dog from my friend's, then put the dog in the car and when I went to get in the driver's side I saw it.

"I jumped in the car. I was shocked to see it.

"I used to stay up the town and we would get wee roe deers but I've never seen something like that coming towards me.

"Where it was it would've missed the main road but there's been quite a lot of them coming down.

"They only usually come down when it's snowing."

Sharing the pictures on Facebook, dozens of people were awestruck and amused at the unusual sighting.

One user said: "There was a stag party at the end of the street walk of shame."

While another commented: "He's looking for his drinking buddy."