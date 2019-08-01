Have a little help in keeping the kids entertained for the last stretch of the school holidays with the National Trust for Scotland and their fun-filled family days out.

Spend the last of the break in some of Scotland's finest places, where nature, history and the great outdoors meet to provide the perfect backdrop to the last of the summer fun.

Picture - ROB MCDOUGALL

1. The Battle of Bannockburn Experience

The Battle of Bannockburn Visitor Centre, near Stirling

Step into the shoes of Robert the Bruce and his foe Edward II at this interactive experience that will take you, step by step, through this crucial battle in the Scottish Wars of Independence.

Immerse yourself in the preparations for battle in a 3D experience and watch as scenes from the fight unfold in high definition. After the warm up visitors will get a chance to roam through the exhibits before entering the pinnacle of the experience - the Battle Room - where visitors can participate (as a player) and launch into digital conflict, take control of Scottish or English troops and fight to win.

Enjoy all of this and more with a National Trust for Scotland family membership

Finally, the visit is rounded off with a final 3D film which explains what happened after the battle of Bannockburn.

2. Weehailes at Newhailes House

Newhailes House & Gardens, Musselburgh, East Lothian

Discover an adventure play park with a difference at Weehailes. Themed on the story of Newhailes House and its role in the Scottish Enlightenment, this play park has a unique book-related theme centred around the ‘library’, complete with stained glass windows.

Towering turrets, slides and a myriad of high-level walkways keep the kids entertained and little imaginations will run wild as they climb, crawl, swing and slide through this amazing space.

Younger ones are also catered for with sand play and a mini flying fox.

Top off a fun-filled day and head out nature spotting around the estate – with over 60 species of bird calling Newhailes home, you’re sure to spot a few friendly faces.

3. Bat Reserve at Threave Garden & Estate

Threave Garden & Estate, Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway

Visit Threave and pay a visit to Scotland’s first Bat Reserve!

The kids will be amazed as they discover up to seven species of bats and learn about the dedicated conservation programme to protect them. The best time to spot these nocturnal creatures is at dusk, but there’s lots of other wildlife to see during the day.

The nature reserve has several wildlife hides and an osprey viewing platform, whilst the gardens are divided into a series of ‘garden rooms”, including the Children’s Discovery Garden. This makes for a pretty epic game of hide and seek.

4. Scots-Wa-Hey Play Area at Robert Burns Birthplace Museum

Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway, Ayrshire

Visit the Scots-Wa-Hey play area at the humble cottage where Scotland’s National Bard was born, and burn off some Summer holiday energy, all whilst introducing the younger ones to the joy of Robert Burns.

Explore a mini Burns Cottage, zoom down the Tam o’Shanter zip wire, spin around the Witches’ Cauldron roundabout and scale the Auld Kirk climbing wall.

You can even refuel and celebrate the legacy of Burns in style by finishing off a day of family fun with haggis, neeps and tatties in the café!

5. Outdoor Fun at Pitmedden Garden

Pitmedden Garden, Ellon, Aberdeenshire

A beautiful garden with a unique charm and almost six miles of clipped box hedging, Pitmedden is a masterpiece of intricate patterns, sparkling colours and scented orchard – a true delight for the senses.

Little nature lovers will enjoy exploring the woodlands and discovering the nature hut on the waymarked trail. Whilst in the garden, they can follow the ‘Ben the Garden Cat Trail’ and play children’s Garden Bingo.

Older children can challenge each other, and the adults, to an action-packed game of boules on the pétanque piste – a great way to let off some steam and sure to be a nail biting finish.

After all the fun and excitement, relax and enjoy a family lunch at the picnic area.

6. Woodland Walk at Glencoe

Glencoe National Nature Reserve, Argyll

Pack the waterproofs and wellies, and a few snacks, before you set off for a family day of exploring at Glencoe.

Get back to nature and enjoy a woodland walk to suit you. With three trails to choose from ranging between 25 minutes – 1 hour, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy.

Pick up trail guides and nature spotting packs at the Visitor Centre to help you navigate and get the most out of this stunning natural environment.

Walk along the picturesque Clachaig Burn, through ancient woodland or venture to the heart of the forest. Kids will love spotting nature along the way.

Look out for Highland cattle grazing on the hill, spot sheep, go on a bug hunt and keep your eyes peeled for inquisitive pine martens in the woods.

7. Beach Fun at Culzean Castle & Country Park

Culzean Castle & Country Park, Maybole, South Ayrshire

With almost three miles of cliffs, rocky shore and sandy bays, Culzean is the perfect place to enjoy a family beach day with a difference.

Embark on a cliff walk with impressive views across the Firth of Clyde to Arran, Kintyre and Ailsa Craig.

Follow the paths down to the rocky lava platform where rockpools abound and endless hours can be spent exploring Culzean beach.

Little explorers can search for ghost prawns, sea urchins and starfish, or even semi-precious stones, including agate, jasper and amethyst.

For hours of sand castle building fun, head north of the castle to the beautiful sandy bays – and don’t forget to pack a picnic!

8. Woodland Playground at Drum Castle, Garden & Estate

Drum Castle, Garden & Estate, by Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Head into the wooded wonderland at Drum Castle and uncover a playground perfect for little explorers.

Crawl through the willow tunnel, hop, skip and jump along the Snakes and Ladders Trail, and test out those musical ears on the wooden drum kit.

After letting off some steam, dig out the nature-spotting quiz available from reception and have fun seeing what you can spot in the grounds.

End the day with a relaxing stroll through the beautiful Garden of Historic Roses.

Enjoy all of this and more with a National Trust for Scotland family membership, which gives unlimited entry to all of the amazing places in the care of the Trust, and hundreds of new experiences to discover from just £6 per month.

Visit: www.nts.org.uk/join