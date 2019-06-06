Households to have legal right to 'decent and affordable broadband'

Everyone in the UK will have the legal right to request a decent and affordable broadband connection from March next year, the communications watchdog has confirmed.

Under the new rights, Ofcom said households will be able to request better broadband, capable of delivering download speeds of at least 10 Mbit/s, and upload speeds of at least 1 Mbit/s.

When someone makes a request, telecoms firms BT or KCOM, which have been selected by Ofcom to deliver the service, will have 30 days to confirm whether the customer is eligible. This will involve establishing whether the property already has access to decent broadband, at an affordable price; or if it is due to be connected by a publicly-funded scheme within 12 months.

Once confirmed, BT or KCOM will have to deliver the connection as quickly as possible. Under the legislation for the new service, the cost of providing connections to eligible homes will be paid for up to £3,400. If the required work costs more than that, customers can either pay the additional costs or seek an alternative solution outside the universal service, such as satellite broadband.

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s consumer group director, said: “As more of our daily lives move online, bringing better broadband to people and businesses is crucial. From next year, this new broadband safety net will give everyone a legal right to request a decent connection – whether you live in a city or a hamlet.

"This will be vital for people who are struggling to get the broadband they need.”

Customers who are connected through the new universal service will pay the same prices and receive the same service quality as other broadband customers who have an equivalent connection.