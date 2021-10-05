A new 30 second trailer has sparked a wave of excitement for Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon.

Fan theories are raging like wildfire over the teaser, which gives a glimpse of a number of characters and moments in the new show.

We see Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.

He says, in a dramatic voiceover: “Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

The footage also shows actress Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

This is the much anticipated prequel to one of the biggest television shows on the planet.

The Game of Thrones ending might not have pleased all fans, but House of the Dragon promises another opportunity to escape into the world of Westeros once more.

House of the Dragon, the Game of Thones spin off series, has released a new trailer (HBO Max)

It comes after Bloodmoon, another Game of Thrones spin-off based on the Long Night, was cancelled.

This new show promises to be less about the ice and more about the fire of A Song of Ice and Fire. Here’s everything we know so far.

What is House of the Dragon about?

Fire and blood. House of the Dragon (HOTD) is set during the Dance of Dragons, around 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The Iron Throne appears in the new House of the Dragon trailer (HBO Max)

That means it’s highly unlikely any of our beloved characters from the original series will show up – there goes our hopes of seeing Jon Snow, Tyrion, and Hot Pie again.

HOTD will explore the fiery history of Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors and their bloody civil war over the Iron Throne.

The show is based on Thrones writer George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which chronicles the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty.

House of the Dragon will focus on the tumultuous war between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon, a bloody conflict which resulted in the extinction of almost all of the dragons.

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy as Damon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen in the new House of the Dragon trailer

After the death of King Viserys Targaryen (no, not that golden-crown-wearing Viserys), the powerful houses split into factions over who is rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

Key players include Daemon Targaryen, the ‘rogue prince’ and younger brother of Viserys, who is George R. R. Martin’s favourite Targaryen.

Who has been cast in the show?

So far big names involved include former Doctor Who and The Crown actor Matt Smith, who will play Daemon Targaryen.

Paddy Considine will be King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans will be Otto Hightower.

Meanwhile, Steve Toussaint has been cast as Lord Corlys Velaryon (AKA the Sea Snake), Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Emma D’Arcy will play Rhaenyra Targaryen.

But we’re most excited about Outlander star Graham McTavish, who recently revealed he is joining the cast.

No stranger to period costumes, the Scottish actor is best known for his role as Dougal Mackenzie in the popular Scottish show and Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy.

But it was while discussing his Amazon Prime travel series Men In Kilts – where he stars alongside Outlander heartthrob Sam Heughan – that McTavish let slip he would be joining the Game of Thrones universe.

"I'm really having a lot of fun,” he told Stylist Magazine, “We’ve just started. It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other.

"It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot dragons.”

Heughan, who was present during the interview, jokingly asked whether he would be in it.

To which McTavish replied: “So far, no. And I have been waiting… I have to say ‘Where is Sam?’ because it’s always in my contract now.”

Jokes aside, who wouldn’t want to see Sam Heughan play a smouldering Westerosi?

As for McTavish, we do not know yet which character he will play, which has left fans speculating.

Will he be a Targaryen? Or member of one of the other noble houses of Westeros?

Who are the showrunners for House of the Dragon?

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will not be returning to the helm of HOTD.

But there will be some familiar faces from Game of Thrones. Miguel Sapochnik – who directed fan favourite episodes like Hardhome and Battle of the Bastards – will be showrunner alongside Ryan Condal, who is known for Hercules, Rampage, and Colony.

While Ramin Djawadi, who was the composer for Game of Thrones and Westworld, will score the series.

How can I watch it House Of The Dragon and when is it on TV?

The show will be on HBO in the States and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

It has a release date of 2022, but no further details have yet been released as to when.

The show has officially begun production, with filming beginning in April 2021, so we shall see. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know.

For now, remember: Zaldrīzes buzdari iksos daor!

