Hype is building for the Game of Thrones prequel series about the Targaryen dynasty. As House of the Dragon edges closer to its release date, fans are being teased with images and trailers from the show.

Set during the Dance of Dragons, the series will take place around 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

It will explore the fiery history of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors and their bloody civil war over the Iron Throne.

Here’s what we know about the show so far, including release date, cast, and what it’s about.

House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones prequel trailer and how to watch

The first House of the Dragon trailer opens on Rhaenyra Targaryen looking out over a stormy ocean. A man’s voiceover (Paddy Considine) asks: "What is this brief mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?"

Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon (HBO)

We see Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) carrying a dragon egg in front of a castle (Dragonstone – the Targaryen stronghold). He faces an angry looking Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King and father of Alicent Hightower, Viserys’ wife.

Then – for the first time since the Game of Thrones prequel was announced – the trailer shows a dragon flying over King’s Landing. To some fans, it might be reminiscent of the ending of Game of Thrones.

We cut to the Iron throne room in the Red Keep, and a number of lords pledge their fealty to King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his heir, a young Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock).

But there’s trouble brewing. “Men would sooner put their realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne,” Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best) tells Rhaenyra.

Game of Thrones Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) in House of the Dragon (HBO)

We cut to a very intense stare at a map of Westeros, and a quick montage with Otto Hightower’s voiceover: “We play an ugly game. You have the determination to win it,” he tells Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

There are shots of dancing, moody stares, a rock falling into the sea, blood cascading through someone's hand, and Daemon unsheathing his sword.

"History does not remember blood,” the male voiceover says as Daemon lowers a torch to the ground and a dragon roars and breathes flame. “It remembers names.”

The trailer ends on the Targaryen sigil of a three-headed dragon alongside the show’s name.

The first glimpse of a dragon in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon (HBO)

It comes after a teaser trailer which shows Daemon Targaryen. He says: “Gods. Kings. Fire. And blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.” The teaser also shows actress Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

You can watch both YouTube or on House of the Dragon social media accounts.

House of the Dragon release date and how to watch

HBO has confirmed House of the Dragon will be available to watch on August 21, 2022.

It’s unclear yet as to whether it will be available to watch all at once, or made available through weekly episodes. If it’s similar to Game of Thrones, we’ll be treated to weekly episodes.

The show will be on HBO in the States and Sky Atlantic in the UK, and will be available to watch via Sky and NOW TV subscriptions.

What is House of the Dragon about? Game of Thrones prequel explained

This is the much anticipated prequel to one of the biggest television shows on the planet. It comes after Bloodmoon, another Game of Thrones spin-off based on the Long Night, was cancelled.

This new show promises to be less about the ice and more about the fire of A Song of Ice and Fire.

House of the Dragon is based on Thrones writer George R. R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which chronicles the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty.

It will focus on the tumultuous war between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon, a bloody conflict which resulted in the extinction of almost all of the dragons.

After the death of King Viserys Targaryen, the powerful houses split into factions over who is the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms – named the greens and the blacks.

Key players include Daemon Targaryen, the “rogue prince” and younger brother of Viserys, who happens to be George R. R. Martin’s favourite Targaryen.

Who has been cast in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon?

Talent involved include former Doctor Who and The Crown actor Matt Smith, who will play Daemon Targaryen.

Paddy Considine will be King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans will be Otto Hightower.

Emma D’Arcy has been cast as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon (AKA the Sea Snake), and Olivia Cooke Alicent Hightower.

Outlander star Graham McTavish has also joined the cast as Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

No stranger to period costumes, the Scottish actor played Dougal Mackenzie in Outlander, Dwalin in The Hobbit trilogy, and Sigismund Dijkstra in The Witcher.

Who are the showrunners for House of the Dragon?

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will not be returning to the helm of House of the Dragon.

But there will be some familiar faces from Game of Thrones. Miguel Sapochnik – who directed fan favourite episodes like Hardhome and Battle of the Bastards – will be showrunner alongside Ryan Condal (Hercules).