Horny couple leave Edinburgh Nando's diners horrified after romp in men's toilets

Diners at an Edinburgh Nando's were left horrified after staff caught them romping in the male toilets.

An eye-witness at the Fountain Park restaurant told the Scottish Sun they saw a couple kissing outside the toilet before entering and leaving together, leaving a 'used condom' behind.

The Nando's restaurant at Fountain Park. Pic: Google Maps.

Sarah Watson, who was with a friend at the time, told the newspaper she was "shocked" by the couple's behaviour and could not believe what she had seen.

After seeing them go into the toilet, her friend told the manager who had to get a male staff member to go and check what was going on.

She told the newspaper said that it ended up as a "bit of commotion with all the staff finding out."

Sarah said she "couldn't stop laughing" as staff stood there watching the bathroom door, waiting for them to come out.

She said that, after about 10 minutes, they both walked out of the toilet and were laughing - but just walked straight past everyone in the restaurant. She said a staff member then went into the toilet and found a used condom on the floor.

Video sent to the Scottish Sun shows the red-faced couple leaving the loos together as shocked customers look on.

In the clip, a woman can be seen apparently fixing her jeans as she leaves the toilets with a man following closely behind.

Nando's has declined to comment.