Homeless man dies in Glasgow after being found in freezing city centre car park

A homeless man has died after being found in a freezing city-centre car park in Glasgow.

The 43-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was discovered at the NCP car park on Mitchell Street at around 5.50pm on Sunday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary after taking unwell, police later confirmed that he died after arriving at hospital.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Around 5.50pm on Sunday 17 November 2019, police were called to a report of a man unwell within a car park in Mitchell Lane, Glasgow.

"The 43 year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he was pronounced dead.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course, however at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious."