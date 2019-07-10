Homebuilder’s boost for Penicuik arts festival

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has once again shown its support to Penicuik Arts Festival’s annual Penfest event in Penicuik by donating £450.

The funding will go towards supporting two free storytelling events for children with popular local children’s author Lea Taylor, and an adult’s workshop for creative writing for children as part of this year’s festival.

This year West Street Arts Centre will be the hub of Penfest – which takes place in September – with events to suit all tastes including classical and traditional music, creative writing workshops and visual arts. The morning of September 15 is aimed specifically for children.

Commenting on the support it has received once again from Taylor Wimpey, Penicuik Community Arts Association chairman Jackie McDonald said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation.

“It will not only help us to stage the children’s storytelling events and the adult’s creative writing workshop, but it has allowed us to add a free drop-in craft session to this year’s programme.

“On behalf of everyone at Penicuik Community Arts Association and the team at Penfest 2019, I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Taylor Wimpey.”

Karen Armstrong, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, said: “We are delighted to support Penfest again this year, with funding towards its storytelling sessions for children and an adult’s creative writing workshop.

“The work we do is a lot more than just building high-quality homes. Being able to work with local organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us and it’s great to know that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in local communities.”

Penfest tickets are available from the cafe at 4 West Street and online at www.penicuikarts.org. Programmes of all events can be obtained from the cafe or online at www.penicuikarts.org.