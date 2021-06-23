Control over studios A and B at the BBC’s Pacific Quay base in Glasgow could be transferred to BBC Studioworks (Photo: Google Maps).

Recent media reports have suggested studios A and B at the BBC’s Pacific Quay base in Glasgow could be transferred to BBC Studioworks - a subsidiary of the broadcaster.

As a result concerns have been raised over job prospects in the TV sector.

The Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee at Holyrood has written to Steve Carson, the director of BBC Scotland, calling on him to appear after the summer recess.

In a letter also copied to BBC director-general Tim Davie, convener of the committee, Clare Adamson, said: "The committee is concerned about the possible transfer of the two studios at BBC Scotland Pacific Quay to the control of BBC Studioworks within the context of the issues raised in the legacy paper on the screen sector in Scotland. In particular, the role of the BBC in occupying 'a central role in supporting the Scottish screen industry'.

"Any loss of jobs, training and skills in the sector would also be of concern to the committee."

Ms Adamson went on to push for a decision to be delayed until the committee can hear evidence.

"The committee asks for a response, and for the opportunity to take evidence on this issue after our summer recess, prior to any decision being taken in relation to this matter," she said.

The BBC has been contacted for comment regarding whether they can confirm the transfer and address the concerns for the TV sector.

