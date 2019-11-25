Hogmanay Lothian Bus services for Midlothian

Lothian Buses has announced night bus services for Hogmanay, with three special bus services going to Midlothian.

Special services will be running from midnight until 4am on the morning of January 1, offering customers safe travel home after the New Year celebrations. For Midlothian the H37 will go to Penicuik, the H31 will head to Bonnyrigg and the H3 will serve Dalkeith and Newtongrange before finishing at Gorebridge.

AHogmanay ticket, priced £5, offers unlimited travel on buses from 6pm on December 31 and all Hogmanay buses after midnight. Hogmanay tickets can be purchased from the driver (cash or contactless) or in advance on m-tickets. Ridacards will be accepted for travel on Hogmanay buses.

Richard Hall, managing director for Lothian, said: “We are delighted to be providing safe and reliable travel for our customers again on Hogmanay. It is a particularly busy time in the city and our services will offer customers piece of mind as they aim to get home after the celebrations. As always we would take this opportunity to remind customers to plan their travel in advance using our website or app.

“Following customer feedback last year, I am also happy to announce that we will accept Ridacards on these special services. On behalf of everyone at Lothian, I wish all our colleagues and customers a great festive season.”

Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “This is a particularly exciting and festive time of year and I’m sure lots of people are looking forward to celebrating Hogmanay in the magical setting of Edinburgh’s historic city centre. Just as important as the festivities is making sure everyone gets home safely and easily at the end of the night so it’s good news that Lothian are providing special bus services throughout the night.”

Full details of the special Hogmanay services can be found at www.lothianbuses.co.uk.