His climbing partner raised the alarm at around 1.30pm on Sunday, September 26, reporting that the man had fallen from the summit of the mountain, near Loch Slapin.

Police Scotland contacted Skye Mountain and Rescue Team (Skye MRT) who immediately requested helicopter assistance and mobilised the full team.

When they arrived in the area, the coastguard helicopter R151 from Inverness was ready and waiting to collect three members of the Skye MRT to begin the operation.

They flew to the peak of nearby Slat Bheinn and were able to trace the walker who had raised the alarm.

The search got underway but at around 3.30pm bad weather meant the helicopter was unable to continue and the remaining team made their way on foot to around 700 metres.

Sadly, at 5pm the missing man was found dead after falling approximately 80 metres from the summit.

The search and recovery operation took over eight hours and involved 32 rescuers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Sunday, September 26, 2021, a concern for person call was made to police after a 63-year-old man had fallen on Blaven, Isle of Skye, and could not be traced by his companion.

"Skye Mountain Rescue attended and the man was found to be deceased and his body was recovered from the mountain.

"There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

